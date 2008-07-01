I had an issue with FSX, the add on sceneries and add on aircraft did not load properly. There were some files that did not load correctly i.e. colours missing or buildings missing details. I decided to uninstall FSX and reinstall it to try to clear up the issues. I installed it again but it did not ask for the product key. The next time I loaded the program it loaded fine but after 20 minutes or so a message came up saying "Your Demonstration copy of FSX has ended". I uninstalled that and installed a clean copy of FSX. Again the program didn't go into any kind of activate mode or ask for the product key. I am afraid that if I used the latest new loaded program that I will get the same "Demonstration has ended" message. How can I register the program that is presently set up in the computer.
Thanks
Cheers
