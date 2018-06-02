Having had enough climbing up and over mountains to last a few days my next "Challenge Accepted" landing was at Sedona Arizona SEZ. It's described as being on a 500' high Mesa with steep drop offs at each end of the 5,100' Runway.
Further description included that in calm fair weather the duty for landing is usually 3 while the duty for takeoff is usually 21 to take advantage of the 1.8 percent uphill gradient of Runway 3. And warns that whether landing or taking off there is often turbulence caused by the drop-off at each end of the Runway.
My plan, RW time and weather was to depart Flagstaff FLG and do a T&G there. Fly over to AZ70 for a T&G, then turn to and land at SEZ early in the day so the winds would hopefully still be fairly calm. I didn't need any dust devils or hot gusts surprising me!! So @09:30 local with a wind out of 13 @5 gusting to 8 and 69F I began.
Bottom line it all went well except at SEZ I had to do three (3) Go Around Landing Aborts before I managed to get stopped!! THE END OF THAT RUNWAY DOES COME UP AWFULLY FAST!!
Enjoy! I did! Michael
