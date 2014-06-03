Thread: Cannot dial in frequency in Nav on A320 project airbus

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Cannot dial in frequency in Nav on A320 project airbus

    Cas141
    Cannot dial in frequency in Nav on A320 project airbus

    Hello. I Am getting the hang of the airbus, but when on autopilot I go to dial in the frequency on Nav( for the glideslope activation) which is a two tier dial knob. The top part tunes the decimal points . That works ok.
    But the bottom tier will not accept the "mouse" for me to alter the digits for the whole numbers, I.e the three on the left of the decimal point.
    Is this a bug or is there something I am not doing right.
    Of course, until I can input the Nav frequency I cannot land in autopilot because I cannot obtain the glideslope!

    This is the Project A320 freeware
    Thanks
    mrzippy
    Does this A320 use the radio from the default A321? You might try comparing the [radios] section in the aircraft.cfg between the A320 and A321.
