Hi friends,
Hope youre all keeping well during these times. Wondering if anyone could advice me.
I run FSX: SE
My copy of the freeware AFG YS11 has a blank (and totally black) instrument panel
Everything else works fine (the visual model, sound, flight model) I flew it around the pattern as well using SHIFT+Z to show the airspeed in the upper left. Flies just fine. But I cannot get the panel to work at all.
I was wondering if AFG made an installer for this plane, (.exe) because Im wondering if some registry entries or other entries are missing? All the downloads I find for this plane are just zipped folders which I drag into SimObjects/Airplanes.
Would be great to hear from anyone whose running this plane in FSX without any issues!
Thanks for any tips!
