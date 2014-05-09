Thread: Highest altitude airport in the US? LXV 9,934' msl

Highest altitude airport in the US? LXV 9,934' msl
I received one of my favorite AOPA magazines yesterday. It's called FLIGHT TRAINING. Therein I found an article called Challenge Accepted. The premise of the article is for pilots to land at as many difficult airports to land at as possible. Challenges include high altitude, mountains, short runway, etc. They list eight (8) different airports to conquer. Being mostly housebound to stay healthy, I thought I'd try each challenge and post them here.
First Challenge: Density Altitude off the Charts!! At 9,934' msl Lake County Airport, also know as Leadville is actually for all intents and purposes in a valley
For the first challenge I chose to use a King Air, figuring it had plenty of power and ceiling for such a task. To fly into a place for the first time, you need a departure point. Considering the close proximity and beauty of the Aspen Colorado airport, I felt KASE was a great start off point. What I didn't really notice at first was that I'd have to climb out from Aspen at 7,820' fairly steeply or make a spiral ascent to the 14,000' I needed to clear the mountains. Then, almost in an instant, begin a steep descent into the "valley" and land at LXV, at 9,934'.
Below are shots I took during the flight. They're in RW time and RW reported weather.
I'm in that "tiny" King Air parked on the ramp with all the high priced planes that are found year around at Aspen As I usually do, when you click on any shot you'll find a description of where we are and what's happening.
Michael
Last edited by Rupert; Today at 01:03 PM.
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -
Most of my scenery is from ORBX. I love my SCOTFLIGHT SCENERY!
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
Bookmarks