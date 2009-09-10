Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: more Zenith

  1. Today, 11:55 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,424

    Default more Zenith

    it works fine in V5 as well, here testing the new YHBA

    2020-5-13_17-20-6-958


    2020-5-13_17-21-12-836

    2020-5-13_17-23-34-796

    2020-5-13_17-28-46-386

    2020-5-13_17-30-17-907

    2020-5-13_17-39-45-353

    2020-5-13_17-42-30-909
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:27 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,852
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Very nice!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. X-Plane Flight Simulator Files for Zenith Aircraft
    By danl in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-24-2012, 11:41 AM
  2. Zenith Bush Bird
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-09-2009, 08:32 PM
  3. Zenith CH801
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-06-2008, 07:04 PM
  4. Zenith STOL CH 701
    By Piper_Pilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-11-2005, 12:03 PM
  5. ~~~ Zenith CH 801 ~~~
    By DaveKDEN in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-24-2003, 02:02 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules