Hi all,
For anyone that may be struggling to assign non-native FSX events to their cockpit switches/knobs I have uploaded a video to Youtube showing how to trace custom cockpit events using LINDA.
If you go to assign one of your external switches/knobs and dont see the FSX event listed (or if you assign an fsx event and nothing happens) it will probably be because the aircraft developer has used custom variables in the gauge code to operate the switch. This video will show you how you can trace those custom variables (Lvars) and assign them to your external cockpit switch.
Here is the link....
https://youtu.be/mKkp_9KBW1g
All the best
Stinger
Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
Bookmarks