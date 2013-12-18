Hi All, I know this is specifically to do with an Aerosoft product but I have tried asking there with no luck.
Basically I am trying to connect the Aerosoft A320/A321 via the "Airbus X Connect Extended" application to my Tablet to allow me to use the MCDU from the tablet.
I have allowed the application to run as an Administrator and I have allowed "All Connection" through my Firewall both Inbound and Outbound for the "Airbus X Connect Extended" application. I have gone to the I.P provided by the "Airbus X Connect Extended" application I am able to Pause and Resume the sim, but when I select "MCDU" I get a blank MCDU on my tablet which doesn't effect the in sim MCDU.
Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated with this. Thanks !!
