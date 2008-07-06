Hi,
My European Airlines back to work on European flights. Keeping obliged to sanitary precautions. It's looking like the Belle Epoque in tropical colonies! As aviation barely had been born!
Southern Spain
North of Rome, Italy
Between Switzerland and Germany
Over England running North
-- all my European Airline flights with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for, or a Tenkuu Developers Studio (TDS) / by Chris Evans Boeing 737-600 Westjet package with enhanced VC, I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using for both the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
