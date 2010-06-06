HI !!
Flightsim.com is one of my go to places for freeware, news and reviews - I do frequent another forum which begins with an A. I don't believe I've posted in the forum before so here I am.
Wrong side of 50, been into videogames, simulations since about 1978 when I saw my first Space Invaders machine, been into aviation (well, planes, trains and automobiles and military machines since I can remember), FSX:SE user. Began with freeware then progressed down the slippery slope to buying payware for the sim too.
I use UK2000, Flight1, Just Flight, Carenado, Virtualcol, A2A products among others.
Cheers!
