Hi all,
I'm starting a new series on my YouTube channel, "The Great British Round Robin" and here is part 1. This flight is from EGNJ to EGNT. Throughout the series I'll be going all around the UK using JustFlights fantastic PA-28 and using VATSIM. Please visit the channel and give it a like and Subscribe if you enjoyed it.
https://youtu.be/HB4gQ7hl2RE
Regards
Dale
P.s. I know plenty of people have probably done similar things but I haven't really flown much around the UK so thought I'd share my journey.
