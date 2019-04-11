Hello!
I've been having an extremely frustrating issue for the past 2 months (since late February) in which, after around 3-4 hours of flying, FSX begins a cycle of freezing for around 45 seconds and resuming for around 5-6 seconds. The menus freeze the same way as well, but the sound from the sim continues during the freezes. This has happened in PMDG aircraft and default aircraft alike (it happened in a Trike at one point after I left the sim going for a few hours unattended) in cruise flight, complex, and default sceneries. VAS usage is well below 4 gb during these freezes. These freezes never happened before late February despite the fact that I primarily fly long-haul flights and have done this for well before the freezing issue started.
The issue resolves itself if I restart FSX and resume a saved flight. There is no error message in Event Viewer. FSUIPC autosave is off. I have tried deleting fsx.cfg to no avail. Specs below (laptop):
CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz, 2601 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M (4GB DDR5 VRAM), Intel HD Graphics 530
RAM: 8GB DDR4 2133MHz
Storage: 1TB HDD (5,400 RPM)
