Thread: Speed indicator stops soon after tske off

Hello. I fly 737 and 747 and David Maltby Comet and Trident.
I fly IFR and use auto pilot soon after take off.
All is fine sometimes, but often as not the speed indicator will suddenly return to zero, not long into the flight, and I have to kill auto throttle and fly manually.
However I still have no idea what my speed is. unless I am using FS Commander, an add on linked to fsx , and that shows some data including indicated air speed. I rely on that
Funny thing is, when I am making the descent the speed indicator in the aircraft panel comes back on and stays on for the landing!
It's as though I might be at the computers power limit, and something has to give, so the speed dial stops working?
Is it a fsx problem or a computer power problem do you think.
I've checked. " failures" and I've got nothing set there to fail.
In confg file I see there is a true/false option for indicated air speed. I had it set at false. Is that relevant do you think?
Thanks
