Thread: Beautiful Runway Approach Scottish Style To Irish Airport

Presenting a beautiful runway 28 approach to EIDW Dublin Airport 4.3 miles north of Dublin, Ireland
On final runway approach toward runway 28 passing background view of Radisson Blu Hotel seen below the tail of the plane where you also can see sky blue airport bus traveling on road called Terminal 2 Departure Road
It is gonna be fun to park cargo planes at this awesome cargo terminal
lucky residents of those buildings have marvelous view of approaching planes
Gonna love green jetways
Seconds before touchdown
Check out cool four PAPI lights
TOUCHDOWN with background view of CityJet hangar and fire house
Front landing gliding down slowly in most graceful manner while rear wheels are still spewing awesome tire smokes
More tire smoke Hey I got to impress, excite, and enthrall airport photography spotters
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting touchdown.
Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...ottish-airport
Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight.
