Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Beautiful Runway Approach Scottish Style To Irish Airport

  1. Today, 02:33 PM #1
    aharon's Avatar
    aharon
    aharon is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,343

    Default Beautiful Runway Approach Scottish Style To Irish Airport

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Presenting a beautiful runway 28 approach to EIDW Dublin Airport 4.3 miles north of Dublin, Ireland

    On final runway approach toward runway 28 passing background view of Radisson Blu Hotel seen below the tail of the plane where you also can see sky blue airport bus traveling on road called Terminal 2 Departure Road



    It is gonna be fun to park cargo planes at this awesome cargo terminal



    lucky residents of those buildings have marvelous view of approaching planes



    Gonna love green jetways



    Seconds before touchdown



    Check out cool four PAPI lights





    TOUCHDOWN with background view of CityJet hangar and fire house



    Front landing gliding down slowly in most graceful manner while rear wheels are still spewing awesome tire smokes



    More tire smoke Hey I got to impress, excite, and enthrall airport photography spotters



    Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting touchdown.

    Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...ottish-airport

    Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight.

    Regards,

    Aharon
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:56 PM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,290

    Default

    Aharon,

    Great shots as usual! And as always, you have a great deal of included detail!!

    Having said that, I doubt those staying at the Raddison feel terribly lucky at their room being that close to a Duty Runway!! I have had several very bad experiences trying to sleep at night in near airport hotels over the decades!

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. River Approach Toward PAVD Runway 06 Can Be Beautiful and Fun
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-12-2019, 12:03 AM
  2. Beautiful Sunset Runway Approach to Norman Wells
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-14-2019, 11:01 PM
  3. Display Taxi and Runway Signs; Display Runway Taxi Lights and Runway
    By mmikulec in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-16-2012, 03:03 PM
  4. beautiful day, beautiful plane, beautiful bay
    By wolf2 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-30-2005, 04:51 PM
  5. A beautiful Helicopter, A beautiful Airport WOW!!! What a game!!
    By sinjun in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-04-2003, 10:30 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules