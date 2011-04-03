Hi everyone,
I'm a new guy that just discovered your community from northern France and i just felt in love again to CFS 3 by re-installing it.
But, my problem is that everytime my bombs dropped, as a bomber or a fighter, nothing happens. They dissapeared in the ground.
I found that there is a missing file in CFS3 folder that could correct this issue.
Does anyone could help me to find this piece of treasure to definetely enjoy this sim ?
Thanks by advance and sorry for my incorrect level of English (that happens to me sometimes...)
Cheers !
