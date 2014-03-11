Thread: keyboard assignment in FSX STEAM

Results 1 to 3 of 3

keyboard assignment in FSX STEAM

    WEISSE
    hello
    can somebody help me starting to FS X -SE versus FS9 I was using in the past. I have tried to search everywhere in this internet site or in the FSX-SE Learning center and help, but still have lots of problems.
    I have problems with keyboard assignments, some of them described in the help of Learning center .
    for example, view zoom in press= is ok, but zoom out press - does not work.
    in the settings controll the assignment is different : chase distance increase CTRL+=, decrease CTRL+ (nothing!), none of these 2 assignments work. So I am lost! Is there specific assignments for Azerty keyboard?
    in the keyboard shortcuts assignement is there a difference between qwerty and azerty keyboards? As a french I have an Azerty?
    I have noticed that many other keyboards assignement do not work !
    release parking brake should be : . does not work.
    Thanks for help
    Search for a very basic schematics of a QWERTY layout.
    Print it out and pin it on the wall somewhere (preferably where you can see it ).



    If some key doesn't work as it's supposed to, search for the location on the above picture and type the corresponding location on your AZERTY keyboard.

    This has worked for me ever since the nineties, for simming and for many, many other games.
    I'm from the Flemish part of Belgium, so we use AZERTY as well.

    After a while, you won't need the picture anymore. But I confess, I still have one on the wall.

    Wim
    Thanks I will try.
