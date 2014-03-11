Thread: keyboard assignment in FSX STEAM

hello
can somebody help me starting to FS X -SE versus FS9 I was using in the past. I have tried to search everywhere in this internet site or in the FSX-SE Learning center and help, but still have lots of problems.
I have problems with keyboard assignments, some of them described in the help of Learning center .
for example, view zoom in press= is ok, but zoom out press - does not work.
in the settings controll the assignment is different : chase distance increase CTRL+=, decrease CTRL+ (nothing!), none of these 2 assignments work. So I am lost! Is there specific assignments for Azerty keyboard?
in the keyboard shortcuts assignement is there a difference between qwerty and azerty keyboards? As a french I have an Azerty?
I have noticed that many other keyboards assignement do not work !
release parking brake should be : . does not work.
Thanks for help
