Hi, I just upgraded my gpy from an RX 590 to an RX 5700XT (using AMD driver version 20.2.2) and now fsx won't run in the normal DX9 mode. When I click to run a mission or any free flight, screen turns black and it just hangs there. I can still here the theme music from the menu screen. After messing around I was able to get it to run only if I select "preview DX10" mode. I just started playing again after I recently purchased FSX Steam Edition. The DX10 mode is too glitchy for me to play regularly. Anyone know why fsx won't run with DX9 and if there's a way to fix this? I'd really appreciate any help. Thanks.
