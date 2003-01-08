Thread: Back to Flight Sim in 2020 - whats my recommended route for south england scenery

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Back to Flight Sim in 2020 - whats my recommended route for south england scenery

    gingertips
    Back to Flight Sim in 2020 - whats my recommended route for south england scenery

    Hi all

    Few days off during this time of covid-19 & reinstalled the FSX Steam version! Realised how dated the graphics looked on my nice 1440 monitor & did some searching this morning to see how i can improve on the resolution - particularly of the ground.

    So whats my best option? Did think about waiting for 2020 to come out, but that feels like its going to be nearer the end of the year at earliest, given its in Alpha & covid-19 probably wont help getting it released anytime soon:

    1.Stick with FSX & purchase the southern england scenery pack from Steam - FSX Steam Edition: VFR Real Scenery NexGen 3D - Vol. 1: Southern England and South Wales Add-On which is Â£24.99 but gets negative reviews
    2.Stick with FSX but purchase some other add ons
    3.X-plane 11 at Â£54.99 & again do i need addon packs to get the most from the scenery?

    Welcome any opinions - in meantime I will trawl the forum to try and get a better understanding of whats out there.

    thanks
    Richard
    Havenâ€™t tried it myself, but Orbx have a couple products that cover England, including their TrueEarth Great Britain South.
