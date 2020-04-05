Video link on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/p_-X2bzCBnc
These past few days I am working and evaluating on the Saitek TQ installation process for better cost and benefit improvement.
In my opinion it seems like the DIY soldering is the top choice for DIYers. The one with HE connectors is tedious and time consuming.
If one can take apart the TQ easily, then he or she will have no problem in soldering the wires I assumed.
So I will give up the connector version. Go simple.....
If one does not have the skill in soldering, please find your friend to help.
Thanks for watching.
