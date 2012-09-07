Thread: Trust But Verify!!

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Trust But Verify!!

    Rupert
    Trust But Verify!!

    It's pretty easy today to put more trust in our gadgets than we should. A day or so I found a perfect example in the sim that Real World could easily kill people at KSFO. I was "flying" in the area and thought I'd shoot a few T&GS on ILS so perhaps I could take some shots from "outside the plane."

    The first thing I noticed is our sim says SFO has a 30L and a 30R runway. But RW info says they are now numbered 28L & 28R. And of course the opposite runways are now numbered 10L and 10R as well. That didn't surprise me, over the last few years many airports have noted their runways weren't numbered exactly in the direction they were pointed and so officially they've changed their numbers.

    Noticing how heavy the "traffic" is into SFO and the 300* wind, I decide to shoot my T&G into 30R using the "published" ILS frequency and let the plane "Land Itself." So I set my frequencies up and preceded to the ILS pickup point, then clicked on APPR with my autopilot. Here's what I discovered.

    (As usual, if you click on each image, you'll find a description of what the image represents.)

    As you can see from that last shot, I was almost at landing altitude on my ILS approach. But rather than being inline for touchdown on 30R, I was over the Bay!! Can you say wave off!!

    Michael
