Hi

In my day working on the VC10 we actually fitted the very first INS inertial nav systems on one for them for flight testing. The autopilot was very simple and and only a few buttons on the centre console!

I have been doing 'test flights' to see if my Brooklands runway was accurate enough to get a newly built '10' airborne with minimum fuel to enable a flight to Wisley.

I decided to do a few circuits and trim the aircraft - setting the GPS for the route direct to Wisley - EGTW. (The Wisley I have installed is a download from one of the sim websites not my own creation).

However activating the 'NAV' button on the AP it did not engage - so I checked the AP in HDG mode - perfect! According to Davids notes the 'NAV' button is set up purely as a 'GPS' on/off button for the VC10. The flight manual says that the Nav radio does not need to be switched on for this fucntion. So any ideas what I am doing wrong to not get 'on beam' using the FS GPS system?

Thank you.