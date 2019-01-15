Thread: Three Pics of The Default FSX Learjet 45

Waiting for the return to something more normal with my European Airlines. Three pics with the FSX default Learjet 45. I tuned it with a freeware livery
Madrid, Spain
Barcelona, Spain
Milano, Italy
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.default FSX Learjet 45, with a freeware mod texture
.default FSX airports added with photoreal by me, with the FS Earth Tiles freeware
.weather with the FSXWX freeware
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
