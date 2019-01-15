Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Three Pics of The Default FSX Learjet 45

    Default Three Pics of The Default FSX Learjet 45

    Waiting for the return to something more normal with my European Airlines. Three pics with the FSX default Learjet 45. I tuned it with a freeware livery


    Click image for larger version.  Name: learj001.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 241.3 KB  ID: 218931
    Madrid, Spain


    Click image for larger version.  Name: learj002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 332.2 KB  ID: 218932
    Barcelona, Spain


    Click image for larger version.  Name: learj003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 190.9 KB  ID: 218933
    Milano, Italy

    -- those views with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .default FSX Learjet 45, with a freeware mod texture
    .default FSX airports added with photoreal by me, with the FS Earth Tiles freeware
    .weather with the FSXWX freeware
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France.
    Default

    That is definitely different. Blends in with the wild blue yonder
    Default

    I agree, that is different!! In fact I had to look at it twice just to recognize the plane.

    Good Job!

    Michael
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    That is definitely different. Blends in with the wild blue yonder
    Heu! That's not different, that's French!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    I agree, that is different!! In fact I had to look at it twice just to recognize the plane.

    Good Job!

    Michael
    Thanks Michael. Think that's mostly because one doesn't see the Learjet too much here there! Well tuned, I like to fly it. Very sturdy
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France.
