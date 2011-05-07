Hi all
I am running P3D V4.5 and have a pretty decent computer but really bad performance, I am talking 12fps at times
I am testing on FS dream team LAX as this would be intsenisve but i literally have the poorest perfromace. I even check usage when using p3d and none of my PC components are struggling. I have tested many other high areas such as YSSY, KSFO, KJFK, YBBN and they are pretty poor with performance
I do have pretty high settings in p3d set but if my PC isnt bottlenecked anywhere i am not sure why the serious lag?
Would there be any settings I need to check outside P3D? Even adjusting sliders in P3d i can gain some FPS but nothing substantial, my weaker PC i replaced had better peformance than this. So far i have tried changing in NVIDIA control panel from 60HZ to 30HZ which gave me 10 fps more but was really laggy still. I have also played aroudn with locking FPS, Vsyn etc
My system is:
AMD Ryzen 3800X 8 Core 4.30GHZ
32GB RAM
1TB SSD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11gb
Thank you in advance
Bookmarks