Thread: Flight Simulator Files flight plans

    I was trying to clean up my old vista computer and I cleared all the docs out of Documents. Did not realize my flight plans were in this folder. I tried to put the flight plans back in the Document folder but it's not working. I cannot load or save a flight plan.
    I start FS9 and then try and load/save a flight plan and it gives me these error messages. I have the old flight plans in the Flight
    Simulator Files and they were grayed out but now they are not but still will not load or save a new one? I also cannot
    save a flt plan to then make it be the default it says name this trip but I am not doing it right? Maybe a file extentsionName: IMG_4335.JPG Views: 9 Size: 28.9 KBName: IMG_4336.JPG Views: 8 Size: 30.0 KBName: IMG_4337.JPG Views: 7 Size: 31.1 KBName: IMG_4338.JPG Views: 7 Size: 29.0 KBName: IMG_4339.JPG Views: 7 Size: 30.8 KBName: IMG_4340.JPG Views: 7 Size: 26.0 KBName: IMG_4343.JPG Views: 7 Size: 25.6 KBName: IMG_4345.JPG Views: 7 Size: 24.2 KB.
    I will try post the screenshots of the error. I did read all I could find on not saving flight plans and tried all options in finding the
    path which I can but it gives me the same error. Thanks if someone can show me the new light. I am a newbie in this department.

    Sorry I do not know why it inverted my pictures they are right side up in the attachment window?
