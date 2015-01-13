Thread: Flight Simulator Files flight plans

I was trying to clean up my old vista computer and I cleared all the docs out of Documents. Did not realize my flight plans were in this folder. I tried to put the flight plans back in the Document folder but it's not working. I cannot load or save a flight plan.
I start FS9 and then try and load/save a flight plan and it gives me these error messages. I have the old flight plans in the Flight
Simulator Files and they were grayed out but now they are not but still will not load or save a new one? I also cannot
save a flt plan to then make it be the default it says name this trip but I am not doing it right? Maybe a file extentsion.
I will try post the screenshots of the error. I did read all I could find on not saving flight plans and tried all options in finding the
path which I can but it gives me the same error. Thanks if someone can show me the new light. I am a newbie in this department.
Sterk03
Bookmarks