I am a veteran of FS2000, FS2002, FS2004, and FSX. I have many files in the library. All that said, I can't get X-plane to do almost anything I want to do. All my favorite airports lack buildings or don't exist. The autopilots make me pull my hair out (what is left)! I can't get the default King Air to do much of anything. The 737-800 bounces around and won't hold altitude? My consternation level is becoming ridiculous! I have a new computer I bought last fall, I7-9700, 2070 video and 32 gig of ram and an m.2 card. I ought to be enjoying simulation, but all I get is frustration!
I would go back to FSX, but I can't get it to activate!
