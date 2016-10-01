Hey all, I use FSX Steam edition and it does not have my home airport Edenvale CNV8. A few years back I discovered a group from FlightOntario.com that had a package of airports from the BCATP ie fighter training air bases in Canada from WW2 days. I don't believe this download works with Windows 10. Unless I'm doing something wrong..... Anyway, I've searched high and low but cannot find any website or group that produces this airport. Anybody know if this airport exists for FSX? perhaps other web sites to check?
thanks
