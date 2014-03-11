Need a "great" bush plane (must be keyboard freindly - no joystick)
I am a huge fan of Aerosoft's Beaver collection, but alas, they have not chosen to upgrade it to be compatible with P3Dv4.5+. Milviz version is terrific, but requires a "stick". Lionheart's Quest Kodiak amphibian is also great, but a little heavy for tight bush landings in Alaska. Took a chance with Perfect Flight's Beaver, but no amphibian, ski, or tundra wheel versions. Finally, tried Carenado's C185F, but no decent AP. The perfect model for me is Aerosoft's, but I have given up asking them to upgrade their model.
Have I missed any good models that have multiple versions (wheels, Tundra, Ski, Amphibian) and decent electronics in the panel? It's frustrating...
Thanks guys!?
P
Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz 8GB
nVidia GTX 1070 8GB Ram
Ram 20 DDR-3-1600MHz
WIN 10 Pro(64bit)
HP Envy 27" HD 4K
PREPAR3Dv4.5
Multiple ORBX Scenery
