Recently I had an issue with water in my scenery ( streams, rivers, oceans ) that I thought I had resolved due to another Orbx issue. Well this morning it's back but in expanded form, all water globally is now grass and trees, and another interesting but also Major problem, some of my aircraft in aircraft library went missing. At this moment I'm running FSX and Acceleration REPAIR function in the hope it may fix the problem, although I'm not confident that's the issue. Any feedback would be appreciated.
