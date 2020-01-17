Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Pan view in 2D cockpit

    WEISSE
    Pan view in 2D cockpit

    hello
    with my Logitech FORCE 3D PRO pan view with coolie hat is working ok in 3D cockpit but does not work in 2D cockpit.
    I am new user of FSX SE. Years ago I was using FS9 and it was necessary to add someting in the FS9.cfg file to get the pan view.
    Is it the same in FSX? What to add?
    thanks for help.
    f16jockey_2
    

    In cameras.cfg change the lines in red.
    This file is located in C:\Users\<yr name>\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\FSX (the same location as the active FSX.CFG)

    Code:
    [CameraDefinition.001]
Title = "Cockpit"
Guid = {B1386D92-4782-4682-A137-738E25D1BAB5}
Description = This is the description of the cockpit view
Origin = Cockpit
ShowPanel = Yes
SnapPbhAdjust = Swivel
SnapPbhReturn = No
PanPbhAdjust = Swivel
PanPbhReturn = No
Track = None
ShowAxis = Frontonly
AllowZoom = Yes
InitialZoom = 1.00
SmoothZoomTime = 2.00
ShowWeather = Yes
XyzAdjust = Yes
ShowLensFlare=No
Category = Cockpit
PitchPanRate = 10.0
HeadingPanRate = 15.0
Panacceleratortime = 0.0
HotKeySelect = 2
    Wim

    [EDIT]Noticed too late you're using FSX-SE. File location may vary, but I think it's the same?
