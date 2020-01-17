Thread: Pan view in 2D cockpit

In cameras.cfg change the lines in red.
This file is located in C:\Users\<yr name>\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\FSX (the same location as the active FSX.CFG)
Wim
Code:
[CameraDefinition.001]
Title = "Cockpit"
Guid = {B1386D92-4782-4682-A137-738E25D1BAB5}
Description = This is the description of the cockpit view
Origin = Cockpit
ShowPanel = Yes
SnapPbhAdjust = Swivel
SnapPbhReturn = No
PanPbhAdjust = Swivel
PanPbhReturn = No
Track = None
ShowAxis = Frontonly
AllowZoom = Yes
InitialZoom = 1.00
SmoothZoomTime = 2.00
ShowWeather = Yes
XyzAdjust = Yes
ShowLensFlare=No
Category = Cockpit
PitchPanRate = 10.0
HeadingPanRate = 15.0
Panacceleratortime = 0.0
HotKeySelect = 2
[EDIT]Noticed too late you're using FSX-SE. File location may vary, but I think it's the same?
Bookmarks