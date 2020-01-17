Thread: Pan view in 2D cockpit

Code:

[CameraDefinition.001] Title = "Cockpit" Guid = {B1386D92-4782-4682-A137-738E25D1BAB5} Description = This is the description of the cockpit view Origin = Cockpit ShowPanel = Yes SnapPbhAdjust = Swivel SnapPbhReturn = No PanPbhAdjust = Swivel PanPbhReturn = No Track = None ShowAxis = Frontonly AllowZoom = Yes InitialZoom = 1.00 SmoothZoomTime = 2.00 ShowWeather = Yes XyzAdjust = Yes ShowLensFlare=No Category = Cockpit PitchPanRate = 10.0 HeadingPanRate = 15.0 Panacceleratortime = 0.0 HotKeySelect = 2