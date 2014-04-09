To commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and mindful that social restrictions have meant fly pasts all around the world have been affected, Team Fusion Simulations have a created a major virtual fly past event that everyone can watch and enjoy from home.
Featuring 106 RAF aircraft from IL-2 Cliffs of Dover Blitz and our upcoming Desert War expansion.
View the event from vantage points in the air, on the ground, and the cockpit of all flyable aircraft types.
We hope you enjoy our celebration of a major event in world history.
Would really appreciate that everyone who watched the fly past, hits the like button, comments and and subscribes to our YouTube channel.
Regards,
TFS team
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TeamFusionMod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamfusionmod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/team.fusion.simulations
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeamFusionSim
Bookmarks