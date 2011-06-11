Spirit Airlines! I first met them back in 1998, flew from Detroit, Michigan to West Palm Beach, Florida (might have been Fort Lauderdale?)
When I first boarded the aircraft, I noticed one of the overhead storage compartments was duck taped closed. This did not give me a "warm and fuzzy feeling," to say the least. I kept an open mind and the flight went off without any issues, and I flew this airline many more times, very pleased with them! I have to admit none of the aircraft I flew on, looked as nice as the one I am going to present!
Nice flying Airbus A319!
Rick
Bookmarks