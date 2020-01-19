Thread: ozzie 172

FS painter at the Hangar.
you'll find all my repaints here.
There's one of the "Unsung heroes" a lot of us flew in getting our PPL's! I couldn't wait until the day my instructor allowed me to move up from the C-150 to the C-172 Skyhawk. Back then, it felt like you had finally hurdled a major milestone in your flight training! Back in the late 60's, I think I paid $9/hr wet for the C-150 and the price jumped to a whopping $17/hr wet for the C-172 Skyhawk. $8 difference was a lot, but well worth the money when it made you feel like you were really climbing the ladder in the aviation world!
Thanks for sharing Jan! Brings back some fond memories!
Rick
Bookmarks