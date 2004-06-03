I'm trying to code a switch panel for FSX. I'm using an arduino microcontroller. I have an on/off switch. Its wired to GND and D3. I can get it to turn the landing lights on by flipping the switch. But then the switch just stays on until I flip it off. At which point the computer recognizes the button is no longer pressed. BUT the landing lights stay on.
Obviously, without another button being pressed to turn the lights off the simulator doesn't know I want that to happen.
So, is there a way to code the switch so that when it goes from on to off the computer can recognize that it needs to basically hit the button again? I know I could probably just buy a momentary switch but that isn't really something I want to do because I already have this switch and if I can get it working then all the better.
