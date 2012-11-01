Hello all:
Just a quick question concerning adding *multiple* sounds to XML switches in FS2004-- I am adding a dummy switch to a panel, which I want to play "Sound_A" when it's turned on, and "Sound_B" when it's turned off. I got it to play the *same sound* for both positions, but it's beyond me how to have two different sounds, one for each position. I tried using other XML switches as examples, but I obviously missed something because I never could get it to work. If anyone could help me out with this, I'd really appreciate it. Thanks!
Scott
The code I have now:
[Sorry- I couldn't get the indentation to display correctly in the post]
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<Gauge Name="Motor Generator Switch" Version="1.0">
<Element>
<Select>
<Value>(L:MotorGeneratorSwitch, enum)</Value>
<Case Value="0">
<Image Name="MtrGenOFF.bmp"/>
</Case>
<Case Value="1">
<Image Name="MtrGenON.bmp"/>
</Case>
</Select>
</Element>
<Mouse>
<Tooltip>Motor Generator Switch</Tooltip>
<Cursor Type="Hand"/>
<Click>(L:MotorGeneratorSwitch, enum) ! (>L:MotorGeneratorSwitch, enum) 1 (>L:Sound_A, enum)</Click>
</Mouse>
</Gauge>
