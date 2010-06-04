Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Post maintennce testing at KAPC

  1. Today, 04:48 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,269

    Default Post maintennce testing at KAPC

    We just had the King Air in for maintenance here at KAPC (Napa County Airport.) So with a heavy schedule of charters, especially to and through FSO coming up, we had to make a "Maintenance Check Ride."

    Run-up, High speed taxi to stop, Takeoff, short climb out, T&G etc., with a certified Test Pilot. This is a normal after a lot of maintenance operations.

    But everything checked out fine. So now we're ready to resume normal operations again!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Rotate.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 164.3 KB  ID: 218858

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 To Downwind.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 346.9 KB  ID: 218859

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 T&G Final.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 304.8 KB  ID: 218860

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 T&G Short Final.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 321.5 KB  ID: 218861

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 T&G Touchdown.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 232.6 KB  ID: 218862

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Turning South on Climbout.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 299.4 KB  ID: 218863

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Southbound on 180.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 478.3 KB  ID: 218864

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Enroute to Turn to Final.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 467.8 KB  ID: 218865

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 On Final.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 282.7 KB  ID: 218866

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Taxi to Parking.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 336.8 KB  ID: 218867

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 To Parking.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 368.9 KB  ID: 218868

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Parked.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 384.3 KB  ID: 218869

    As I normally do, I'm using ORBX scenery. In this case it's the Northern California package. In this post and more so in future posts from this part of the world, some images appear smaller, further away, than normal. They are! It's because I have to make them further away to get the image data size within the 480 limit.

    Sorry about that! Enjoy the scenery anyway.

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 04:53 PM. Reason: Clarification
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -
    Most of my scenery is from ORBX. I love my SCOTFLIGHT SCENERY!
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:26 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,812
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Looking good Michael! Got that maintenance out of the way to keep her in good shape now on to the fun of flying
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Default Fs2004: Cessna 172-Palo Alto (KPAO) to Napa County (KAPC)
    By ps76 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 04-26-2011, 10:01 AM
  2. testing testing 123
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-23-2010, 01:06 PM
  3. Testing testing un deux trois...
    By angels355 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-06-2010, 01:07 PM
  4. Testing...1....2....3....testing
    By Bob_Jacobs in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-09-2004, 10:20 AM
  5. 1,2,3 testing...1,2,3 testing
    By Veggie in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-22-2002, 07:53 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules