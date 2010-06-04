Thread: Post maintennce testing at KAPC

Post maintennce testing at KAPC
We just had the King Air in for maintenance here at KAPC (Napa County Airport.) So with a heavy schedule of charters, especially to and through FSO coming up, we had to make a "Maintenance Check Ride."
Run-up, High speed taxi to stop, Takeoff, short climb out, T&G etc., with a certified Test Pilot. This is a normal after a lot of maintenance operations.
But everything checked out fine. So now we're ready to resume normal operations again!
As I normally do, I'm using ORBX scenery. In this case it's the Northern California package. In this post and more so in future posts from this part of the world, some images appear smaller, further away, than normal. They are! It's because I have to make them further away to get the image data size within the 480 limit.
Sorry about that! Enjoy the scenery anyway.
Michael
