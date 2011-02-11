I recently purchased the following rig for P3D and then MSFS2020 when it comes out. As you will see, my system only has 16 GB memory. I'm wanting to upgrade now to 32 GB in anticipation of the Microsoft release. I don't know much about over clocking memory or all of the other lingo, but if I understand right, I can't just snap my memory out and snap the new memory in and go fly. Which is actually what I did with my old computer when I added memory to it. Also, my system has been overclocked to 5.2 GHz. Does anyone have suggestions on what I need to do as far as getting the right memory and installing it correctly? I don't think I want to mess with RGB either. I just want it to run smooth.
Thanks a lot,
Dack
Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake LGA 1151
Motherboard: MSI Z370 SLI Plus LGA 1151 8xSATA6 USB 3.1 ATX Intel
Memory: Adata XPG Gammix 16GB (2x8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 3000MHz (currently installed)
Cooling: Cooler Master 240 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler Dual 120mm Fans
Hard Drive: HP EX900 500Gb NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) Drive
Power Supply: EVGA 750 G3 80 PLUS Gold Certified
Computer Case: Thermaltake G21 Dual Tempered Glass Black Mid Tower
OS: Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
GPU: EVGA RTX 2060 Super
