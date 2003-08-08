I recently installed Golden Wings, where most of the aircraft are taildraggers. I wasn't particularly fond of the available selection of aircraft, so I downloaded Milton Shupe's Spartan Executive (spartan.zip). Since I have zero taildragger time, my landings were not up to my usual standards. I read the Learning Center section on "Flying Taildraggers", but it hasn't helped much. After dozens of landings, I've managed to have exactly one which didn't bounce.
I suspect that the tendency to "bounce" is perhaps a little bit exaggerated in FS9. I'd be curious to know if any pilots out there with taildragger time have any thoughts on that.
Elmer J. Fudd
Bookmarks