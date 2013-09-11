Thread: Golding Wings crashes

I recently installed Golden Wings. I kept getting the dreaded "Microsoft Flight Simulator has encountered a problem, and needs to close..." pop-up window. When I installed the Silver Wings, the readme.txt file stated to be sure to have "render to texture" enabled. Since both Golden Wings and Silver Wings were done by the same party, I reasoned that "render to texture" should probably be enabled for Golden Wings also. While "render to texture" is usually enabled by default, I had unchecked it, as it had caused some problems with some add-on planes (the Cessna Citation, for example).
Enabling "render to texture" solved the problem, or seemed to. I was able to fly for more than a few minutes. But yesterday, after flying for 2.5 hours, I got the dreaded "Microsoft Flight Simulator has encountered a problem, and needs to close..." window again.
Does anyone know the cause of this in Golden Wings?
Elmer J. Fudd.
