Thread: downloading scenery confused

Hi simmers, yesterday I installed the scenery for KDAY (Dayton Int'l). I have installed many scenery's in the past. This one is baffling me. I unzipped the file put in the scenery file. Opened flt sim added scenery closed out FS, restarted it went into found plane then put in KDAY put tubeliner to gate there is no gate. There should be gates. I am downloading pics showing you what I did. I tried contacting the owner of that scenery, it failed so I am reaching out to you simmers. As usual thanks, look forward to reading the responses.
Kenny
