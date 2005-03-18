Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: clouds

  Today, 01:10 PM #1
    Roger Wensley's Avatar
    Roger Wensley
    Roger Wensley
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    was Canada
    Posts
    476

    Default clouds

    Are there any really realistic clouds for fs9?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:40 PM #2
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    JSMR
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    895

    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...t-Clouds/page2

    They were for P3D/FSX. Freeware. Website gone and I cant find the link. BUt I think they look great. They dont have the painted on look that some have.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:05 PM #3
    Roger Wensley's Avatar
    Roger Wensley
    Roger Wensley
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    was Canada
    Posts
    476

    Default

    So the answer is "No, there aren't"? Drat.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:22 PM #4
    HPR7 mad!'s Avatar
    HPR7 mad!
    HPR7 mad!
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Devon, UK
    Posts
    110

    Default

    I use these,

    FS2004/FSX Oscar Cloud,

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=129672

    Might be worth a look.


    Intel Core i7-4770K CPU Overclocked @ 4.60 GHz (Hyperthreading off) Cooler Master Liquid Cooling System 16 GB G-Skill DDR3 Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti 4 GB Graphics Card 500GB WD Blue 3D SSD SATA III x4 Creative Sound Z Ultra High-Performance Sound Card 5.1Ch 24BitAvermedia HD-C985 video capture card CH Yoke and Rudder Deepcool Tesseract Mid Tower PC Case NZXT Grid+ V2 Fan Controller + 3 case fans Windows10 64 Professional FS9 - FSX -FSX-SE Track Hat
    "If the wings are travelling faster than the fuselage, it's probably a helicopter - and therefore unsafe !"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:29 PM #5
    DominicS's Avatar
    DominicS
    DominicS
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    1,050

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Roger Wensley View Post
    Are there any really realistic clouds for fs9?
    Roger I find these work well with FS2004: hde.zip

    Do a search in the file library for the above zip file and I think you'll be pleased with the result :-)

    Cheers

    Dom
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:33 PM #6
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,663

    Default

    High Definition Environment V1 by Pablo Diaz is very good. it is available here in the library as noted above. Version 2 is much better but cannot find it here. It is available in the library at Avsim.com
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

