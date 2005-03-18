Thread: clouds

Are there any really realistic clouds for fs9?
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...t-Clouds/page2
They were for P3D/FSX. Freeware. Website gone and I cant find the link. BUt I think they look great. They dont have the painted on look that some have.
So the answer is "No, there aren't"? Drat.
I use these,
FS2004/FSX Oscar Cloud,
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=129672
Might be worth a look.
Do a search in the file library for the above zip file and I think you'll be pleased with the result :-)
Cheers
Dom
High Definition Environment V1 by Pablo Diaz is very good. it is available here in the library as noted above. Version 2 is much better but cannot find it here. It is available in the library at Avsim.com
Larry
