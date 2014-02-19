I try to install
OSM World: Western Europe for use with FS 2004
VERSION 1.0
Design & Artwork by Mario Noriega 2014
Coastlines, riversd, lakes, roads, railways, poewrlines, city areas.
Ive followed the intructions, extract all files in C:\FS2004\Addon Scenery
(that is not the default Microsoft path!!)
I have registered all scenery parts in the scenery.cfg as instructed.
But when I execute the batch file "EURW.bat" located in Addon SCenery/OSM world 1 Core, the following error appears: "system can not find the shown path" (in German: System kann den angegebenen Pfad nicht finden). This error line apaears 7 times.
What can I do? Has it to do with that I have another FS9 directory: C:\FS2004 ?
Henning
