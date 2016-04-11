Hi,
I am struggling to figure out how to download files. I always get an error page regarding cookies as shown at the bottom of this message.
I have followed all the instructions regarding allowing cookies, but I still always get this error.
I have tired using both Chrome and Edge.
I have rebooted several times.
I tried re-creating new accounts on flightsim.com.
I have downloaded and installed the various download managers.
But I still always get this error, for any of the files I attempt to download.
Clearly I am missing something! Does anyone have any ideas?
Many thanks,
Chris.
Your browser or download accelerator is not presenting the login cookie.
These are the current FlightSim.Com cookies that your browser has:
fsc_lastvisit: 1588669291
fsc_lastactivity: 0
fsc_sessionhash: 17ff775f750e3bf774dcade5fb278137
For further information on how to fix this problem, please follow the links below:
Login/Cookies Help
Download/GetRight Help
Download/DAP Help
