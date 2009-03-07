Hi,
Does anyone have experience of Ultimate Terrain X Europe? Most of my flying is low and slow, and I am finding the default FSX cityscapes increasingly annoying (pentagons everywhere!). Does UTX eliminate these annoying pentagons?
Reading some of the forums, it seems that some users have experienced problems uninstalling UTX - have these problems been fixed now? It seems a pretty big modification to FSX, and I do not want to to try it unless it is easily removable without having to re-install FSX.
Any help/ comments would be appreciated.
Mike.
