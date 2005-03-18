The Flying Boxcar seems to working fine in v5, although it looks a bit dirtier..


2020-5-5_9-42-42-49


2020-5-5_9-47-14-774


2020-5-5_9-47-59-624


2020-5-5_9-52-5-932


2020-5-5_9-53-25-135


2020-5-5_9-54-8-329


2020-5-5_9-58-35-648