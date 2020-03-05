Finally my project to give the bad potentiometer infected Saitek Throttle Quadrant a second life is completed.
I have produced three separate video to demonstration the conversion process by discarding the defective potentiometers
and upgrade the Throttle Quadrant to a Hall Effect sensor version.
Here are the links on YouTube:
Part 1 of 3 - Disassembling a Saitek Throttle Quadrant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY3qj71j13A
Part 2 of 3 - Install the HE sensors
https://youtu.be/82N5GqHUNrc
Part 3 of 3 - Testing and Calibration
https://youtu.be/mRqk2jZGVZg
Thanks for watching.
