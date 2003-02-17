I downloaded a Cessna 206 Stationair for FS9. I ported it over to FS8, (which I still use), and converted both to turboprop by substituting the Caravan .air file. All four aircraft fly differently. In each case, I get varying results as to the angle of attack during straight-and-level flight. Some fly slightly nose-down, some slightly nose-up.
I've tried adjusting this by changing the angle of incidence of the wing, and the tailplane, in both the .cfg file and .air file. None of this has had any effect.
Is there a way to adjust the angle of attack during straight-and-level flight?
Elmer J. Fudd
