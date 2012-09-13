Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How do I find realism settings in fs9

  1. Today, 01:16 PM #1
    asos
    asos is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Athens, Greece
    Posts
    853
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default How do I find realism settings in fs9

    I want to fly with hard realism setttings in fs9 and cannot find how to do it.

    Any help please...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:23 PM #2
    HPR7 mad!'s Avatar
    HPR7 mad!
    HPR7 mad! is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Devon, UK
    Posts
    108

    Default

    Hi

    This is where my FS9 realism settings are,

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Realism.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 274.5 KB  ID: 218833

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Realism1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 249.1 KB  ID: 218834

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Realism2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 263.1 KB  ID: 218835

    Hopefully yours should be there as well

    Cheers


    Intel Core i7-4770K CPU Overclocked @ 4.60 GHz (Hyperthreading off) Cooler Master Liquid Cooling System 16 GB G-Skill DDR3 Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti 4 GB Graphics Card 500GB WD Blue 3D SSD SATA III x4 Creative Sound Z Ultra High-Performance Sound Card 5.1Ch 24BitAvermedia HD-C985 video capture card CH Yoke and Rudder Deepcool Tesseract Mid Tower PC Case NZXT Grid+ V2 Fan Controller + 3 case fans Windows10 64 Professional FS9 - FSX -FSX-SE Track Hat
    "If the wings are travelling faster than the fuselage, it's probably a helicopter - and therefore unsafe !"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Realism - Bathroom/Toilet stops. What do YOU do?
    By freddy in forum FSX
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 09-13-2012, 09:48 PM
  2. Fsx Realism PMDG Oman Air Boeing B737-800 Soft Landing At Abu Dhabi Intl Fsx Realism
    By airsangel in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-10-2012, 12:28 AM
  3. Realism Settings -?
    By Bob_KUES in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-28-2002, 02:23 PM
  4. Realism settings
    By Carl_LIMF in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-30-2002, 04:56 AM
  5. Realism Settings.. How real is real?
    By tshannon in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-01-2002, 06:16 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules