Thread: Problem with 2D forward view

As part of my therapy while hiding from this COVID-19 situation, I have been building a 2D cockpit for the Flight Replicas DC4. I have it almost finished but have a problem with the view forward from inside the aircraft in MAIN_PANEL view. When the aircraft loads, the view of the outside through the windscreen only covers about 40% from the top (452 pixels on a 1920x1080 monitor). I can drag the lower edge to the bottom of the screen and all is fine, until I swap to another screen and return to the main, whereby the view is once again reduced to 40%. All other screens are OK and show a full view of the outside (excluding that portion that is obstructed by the aircraft framing).
No other aircraft does this and they are all OK. I have checked the [VIEWS] and [Window00] sections and compared to other aircraft but cannot find any explanation. I have searched the internet for some clue but can only find information about setting up views etc.
If anyone can point me in the right direction I would really appreciate it.
