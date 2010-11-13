Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: More Mountain Moves and Visiting Rome

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,796
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default More Mountain Moves and Visiting Rome

    San Egidio (LIRZ) Perugia. Italy to Fiumicino (LIRF) Rome, Italy via Pescara, Italy (LIBP)

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 454.6 KB  ID: 218801

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 250.0 KB  ID: 218802

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 172.6 KB  ID: 218803

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 100.2 KB  ID: 218804

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 141.5 KB  ID: 218805

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 154.0 KB  ID: 218806

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 163.5 KB  ID: 218807

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 198.2 KB  ID: 218808

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 210.1 KB  ID: 218809

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:44 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,796
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 111.6 KB  ID: 218810

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 313.3 KB  ID: 218811

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 139.2 KB  ID: 218812

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 206.2 KB  ID: 218813

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 177.9 KB  ID: 218814

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr025.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 116.3 KB  ID: 218815

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr026.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 124.1 KB  ID: 218816

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr027.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 141.0 KB  ID: 218817
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:19 PM #3
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,885

    Default

    Ah! Italy a fine country, and filled with fine people (at least some time ago; I hope that's keeping on the other hand!)
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:21 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,796
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg View Post
    Ah! Italy a fine country, and filled with fine people (at least some time ago; I hope that's keeping on the other hand!)
    I didn’t realize how mountainous it is!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:25 PM #5
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,885

    Default

    Oh yes indeed, that's the Apennines range running from North to South all along!
    And as you embarked for that trip in the Mediterranean, much range there in fact (and on the other hand a main tectonic fault, which often triggers earthquakes, some lethal
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. European Tour EXTRA!! ~Visiting Prague in more detail~
    By VFR_Steve in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 11-13-2010, 07:49 PM
  2. Visiting Mont Blanc in winter time - the highest mountain in the alps
    By Relax in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 12-04-2009, 03:28 PM
  3. <<< More MD-11 - Frankfurt to Rome >>>
    By CycoFlo in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 06-24-2008, 12:21 AM
  4. Aircraft moves forward when parked
    By dbrown76 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-04-2004, 04:59 PM
  5. Grand Kids Toys Move Out - Grandpas Flite Simm Moves In
    By ken99 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-16-2004, 04:39 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules