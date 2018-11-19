Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The default Mooney Bravo

  1. Today, 11:47 AM #1
    elmerfudd
    elmerfudd is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    368

    Default The default Mooney Bravo

    When I'm on approach at 80 knots, (actually a bit fast for a Mooney, as I recall) and on the glidepath, the nose blocks my view of the runway. I installed the Baron attitude indicator in the Mooney, and noted that the approach angle of attack is anywhere from two degrees nose-up with full flaps to seven degrees nose-up with no flaps. Admittedly, I haven't flown a Mooney (201) since 1981, but I don't recall the nose blocking my view of the runway on approach. I guess I need a memory refresher from someone who has flown a Mooney more recently.

    Elmer J. Fudd
    Last edited by elmerfudd; Today at 11:49 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:11 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,837

    Default

    You can make the flaps more effective by editing the aircraft.cfg file with Notepad:
    Search for the [flaps.0] section and change "pitch_scalar=1.00" to "pitch_scalar=1.10".
    This will increase the flaps effectiveness by 10%. Test this on approach, and increase by another 10% e.g. "pitch_scalar=1.20" until you've achieved the correct pitch and speed.
    It's wabbit season btw
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Carenado Mooney M20J vs. FSX Mooney Bravo
    By Torchy in forum FSX
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 11-19-2018, 12:59 PM
  2. Converting the default Mooney Bravo to Mooney Ovation 3 flight specs
    By NotASpamBot in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-03-2012, 07:34 PM
  3. I corrupted my default mooney bravo....
    By r0g3r5 in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 04-30-2008, 04:18 PM
  4. FS2004 Mooney Bravo vs. Real Mooney Bravo
    By jclay13 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-04-2007, 11:13 PM
  5. Default Mooney Bravo alternate induction air
    By jclay13 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-06-2006, 12:09 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules