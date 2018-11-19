Thread: The default Mooney Bravo

You can make the flaps more effective by editing the aircraft.cfg file with Notepad:
Search for the [flaps.0] section and change "pitch_scalar=1.00" to "pitch_scalar=1.10".
This will increase the flaps effectiveness by 10%. Test this on approach, and increase by another 10% e.g. "pitch_scalar=1.20" until you've achieved the correct pitch and speed.
It's wabbit season btw
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks